Point (undisclosed) fired four shots on net and added one hit and a minus-1 rating in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Maple Leafs.

After missing the prior seven games, Point returned to the lineup Monday and slotted right back onto the top power-play unit while tying for the team lead in shots on net. It's been a rough season so far for the 29-year-old center, who has just three goals and 11 points in 22 games, but the time off may have allowed him to get re-focused in addition to getting healthy.