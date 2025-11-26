Point (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus the Flames on Wednesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Point will be shelved for his second straight game due to his undisclosed injury. With the center missing from the lineup, the recently returned Nick Paul will take on a top-six role in addition to moving onto the No. 1 power-play unit. For his part, the 29-year-old Point is mired in an eight-game goal drought during which he generated two assists, 16 shots and two blocks.