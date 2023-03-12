Point scored twice Saturday in a 3-1 win over Chicago.
Point put the Bolts up 1-0 in the second when he stuffed in his own rebound from the slot. His second goal from the high slot with one minute left won the game. Point is on a three-game, six-point streak that includes four goals and two assists. Overall, his 43 goals move him into third overall in the NHL, behind only Connor McDavid (55) and David Pastrnak (45).
