Point scored twice Saturday in a 3-1 win over Chicago.

Point put the Bolts up 1-0 in the second when he stuffed in his own rebound from the slot. His second goal from the high slot with one minute left won the game. Point is on a three-game, six-point streak that includes four goals and two assists. Overall, his 43 goals move him into third overall in the NHL, behind only Connor McDavid (55) and David Pastrnak (45).