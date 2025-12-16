Point collected two assists in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

The 29-year-old center appears to be back in form after a rough start to the season, and then a seven-game absence due to an undisclosed injury. Point was blanked in his return Dec. 8 against the Leafs, but since then he's gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games, racking up two goals and seven points during his longest point streak so far in 2025-26.