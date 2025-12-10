Point scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-1 win over the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Point's goal opened the game early in first period, putting to an end the Lightning's goal drought at 130:43. The team had been shut out its last two games. He drove around the Habs' defender inside the blue line and went in alone on Jakub Dobes, knifing it over the netminder's right shoulder from the right circle. The goal was Point's fourth of the season and first in 10 games (two assists). It came in his second game back from missing seven with an undisclosed injury. His production (four goals and nine assists in 23 games) has been fantasy hockey's biggest disappointment this season. Point's pedigree -- he has averaged 46 goals and 89 points over each of the last three seasons -- means a rebound is coming.