Foote scored his first NHL goal Saturday in a 4-3 victory over Nashville.

It was a sweet one-timer from the right dot that he blew past Pekka Rinne low on the blocker side. The second-generation NHLer will treasure that puck and hope that he can some day match his dad Adam's two Stanley Cups. Foote only played 8:44 on the night, so he may end up back on the taxi squad sooner than later. No need to roster him. It was just a nice night for the kid.