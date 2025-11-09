D'Astous notched two assists and three hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

D'Astous helped out on goals by Emil Lilleberg and Brandon Hagel to earn his first multi-point effort. The 27-year-old D'Astous also logged a season-high 19:37 of ice time, filling the void created when Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed) left the game early. D'Astous is the latest diamond in the rough uncovered by head coach Jon Cooper, and he's stepped into a regular bottom-four role. The blueliner has five points, eight shots on net, 11 hits, four blocked shots, nine PIM and a plus-1 rating over his first eight NHL appearances.