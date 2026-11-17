Geekie (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Geekie's move to injured reserve was in correspondence to Brayden Point's activation, as the latter is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday after a three-game absence. The 22-year-old Geekie's status will be monitored closely over the coming days, as the current status of his injury is unknown. Prior to landing on injured reserve, he posted four goals, five points, 27 shots on net, 59 hits and eight blocked shots over 20 appearances this season.