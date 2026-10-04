Geekie scored a goal Saturday in a 3-1 win over Washington. It stood as the winner.

Geekie fired a one-timer from the right circle that beat Charlie Lindgren stick side. He's earned the fourth-line center role in Tampa Bay, and there's every opportunity for the young pivot to deliver a new career mark if he can focus his game this season. Geekie's best came two seasons ago with 14 points, including eight goals, in 52 games. Last year, he took another step in the AHL with 28 goals, 51 assists, a plus-12 rating and 82 PIM. He represented Syracuse at the AHL All-Star Classic.