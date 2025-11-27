Geekie scored twice and added an assist in AHL Syracuse's 5-3 win over Utica on Wednesday.

Geekie has gotten on the scoresheet in 11 of his 14 AHL outings this season, including four multi-point efforts. He's up to five goals and 11 assists after his first multi-goal game of the year. He made the Lightning's Opening Night roster but didn't stick, posting one assist in six NHL contests, but he's played well enough for Syracuse to be in the mix for a call-up later in the campaign.