Geekie notched three assists in AHL Syracuse's 6-3 win over Utica on Saturday.

Geekie has two goals and four helpers during a four-game point streak. The 21-year-old forward is being given the chance to play regularly in the AHL at this time, so it would take a long-term opening in the lineup to get him back on the Lightning's roster. He's at 11 goals and 24 helpers through 34 appearances.