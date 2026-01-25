Lightning's Conor Geekie: Records three assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Geekie notched three assists in AHL Syracuse's 6-3 win over Utica on Saturday.
Geekie has two goals and four helpers during a four-game point streak. The 21-year-old forward is being given the chance to play regularly in the AHL at this time, so it would take a long-term opening in the lineup to get him back on the Lightning's roster. He's at 11 goals and 24 helpers through 34 appearances.
