Geekie recorded an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Geekie had been on the fourth line to begin the season, but he moved up the lineup with the Lightning missing Nikita Kucherov (illness) for Friday's game. That led to a season-high 12:39 of ice time for Geekie, including 2:05 on the power play. The 21-year-old is likely to have a smaller role when the Lightning are at full health, but he offers plenty of physicality. He's at one assist, four shots on net, 14 hits, four blocked shots and four PIM through five contests.