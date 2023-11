Sheary appeared to get hurt after he was hit with a shot on his first shift in Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Sheary stayed on the bench in the first period but didn't come out for the second. Per the team, Sheary will miss the remainder of the contest. If Sheary can't play Thursday versus the Blackhawks, Austin Watson will likely rejoin the lineup.