Douglas made his NHL debut in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Ottawa.

Douglas tried to make his mark right away by fighting Ottawa's Kurtis MacDermid just 2:26 into the game. The 25-year-old Douglas finished the outing with no points, one shot and two hits across 5:09 of ice time in addition to the five PIM he accumulated from that fight. Tampa Bay claimed Douglas off waivers from Utah on Monday, and he'll likely rotate between serving on the fourth line and being a healthy scratch until at least one of Zemgus Girgensons (undisclosed) or Nick Paul (upper body) returns. If Tampa Bay gets to full strength, then Douglas might find himself back on waivers.