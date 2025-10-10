Lightning's Curtis Douglas: Fights in NHL debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Douglas made his NHL debut in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Ottawa.
Douglas tried to make his mark right away by fighting Ottawa's Kurtis MacDermid just 2:26 into the game. The 25-year-old Douglas finished the outing with no points, one shot and two hits across 5:09 of ice time in addition to the five PIM he accumulated from that fight. Tampa Bay claimed Douglas off waivers from Utah on Monday, and he'll likely rotate between serving on the fourth line and being a healthy scratch until at least one of Zemgus Girgensons (undisclosed) or Nick Paul (upper body) returns. If Tampa Bay gets to full strength, then Douglas might find himself back on waivers.
More News
-
Mammoth's Curtis Douglas: Claimed off waivers•
-
Mammoth's Curtis Douglas: On waivers for AHL assignment•
-
Hockey Club's Curtis Douglas: Heads to AHL•
-
Hockey Club's Curtis Douglas: Given non-roster status•
-
Hockey Club's Curtis Douglas: Inks two-year contract•
-
Coyotes' Curtis Douglas: Coyotes acquire from Leafs•