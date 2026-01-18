James scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

James snapped a five-game skid with the effort. Despite the burst of offense, he still saw just 11:14 of ice time. James has been decent on the ice in a depth role, earning four goals, 10 points, 30 shots on net, 47 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 32 appearances. He won't be a factor in most fantasy formats until he can claim a top-six role or power-play time on a regular basis.