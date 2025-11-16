Lilleberg scored a goal on his lone shot on target, blocked one shot, racked up two penalty minutes and held a plus-2 rating during his 16:02 of ice time in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Despite the least amount of ice time of any of the team's dressed defenseman, Lilleberg turned in a really solid game. The 24-year-old was one of three Lightning players to finish the contest with a plus-2 rating and also found the back of the net for the second time in his last three games. Once Victor Hedman (undisclosed) and Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed) are ready to return, it will be interesting to see how Lilleberg will fit in, if at all.