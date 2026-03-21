Lightning's Emil Lilleberg: Making return Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lilleberg (face) will play in Saturday's road clash against the Oilers, per Julie Stewart-Binks.
Head coach Jon Cooper noted that Lilleberg will wear a protective cage on his helmet for his return to the lineup. Saturday's contest marks Lilleberg's first game since Mar. 3 after sustaining the facial injury during one of Tampa Bay's practices. He'll step into the lineup for Victor Hedman, who was ruled out due to illness.
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