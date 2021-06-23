Coach Jon Cooper said Cernak (undisclosed) won't be available for Wednesday's Game 6 against the Islanders, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The 24-year-old was a late scratch ahead of Monday's victory, as he'll miss his second consecutive game. Cernak has been strong in the series, recording two assists, six hits and three blocks across four games. Cooper added that Cernak will be evaluated following Wednesday's contest, so expect the team to update the defenseman's status ahead of a potential Game 7 on Friday. Luke Schenn will remain in the lineup to replace Cernak for Wednesday's game.