Cernak (upper body) is not at practice Saturday, according to Mark Masters of TSN.
Cernak missed Game 2 after taking an elbow to the face in Game 1 on Tuesday, courtesy of Michael Bunting. Bunting received a three-game suspension for his misdeed. The Lightning are expected to be without Cernak for Game 3, with Zach Bogosian once again drawing into the lineup as a third-pairing defenseman.
More News
-
Lightning's Erik Cernak: Won't play in Game 2•
-
Lightning's Erik Cernak: Exits after high hit•
-
Lightning's Erik Cernak: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Lightning's Erik Cernak: Unavailable for Thursday's game•
-
Lightning's Erik Cernak: Cleared to return Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Erik Cernak: Won't play Sunday•