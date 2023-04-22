Cernak (upper body) is not at practice Saturday, according to Mark Masters of TSN.

Cernak missed Game 2 after taking an elbow to the face in Game 1 on Tuesday, courtesy of Michael Bunting. Bunting received a three-game suspension for his misdeed. The Lightning are expected to be without Cernak for Game 3, with Zach Bogosian once again drawing into the lineup as a third-pairing defenseman.