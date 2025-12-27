Cernak (hand) participated in Saturday's morning skate and could be nearing a return to the lineup, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cernak will miss his 16th straight game against Florida on Saturday. However, he might be ready to return during the team's upcoming three-game road trip, which begins Wednesday against Anaheim. Cernak has contributed four assists, 13 shots on goal, 43 blocked shots and 40 hits through 19 appearances this season.