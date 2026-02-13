Czata scored three goals and added an assist in OHL Niagara's 6-3 win over Owen Sound on Thursday.

This was Czata's best game of the season and his second hat trick. He's recorded five goals and seven assists during an eight-game point streak, his best stretch of the campaign. He has a career-high 22 goals, but his playmaking has dropped with just 17 assists so far this season, giving him 39 points in 48 appearances. That matches his 0.81 points-per-game pace from the 2024-25 regular season, when he had 21 goals and 34 helpers in 68 contests.