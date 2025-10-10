Czata scored twice on three shots and added an assist in OHL Niagara's 7-4 loss to Brantford on Thursday.

Playing against his hometown team, Czata had an impressive showing despite the loss. The 18-year-old center has eight goals and three assists over six games this season, which is an improved scoring touch, though he's done it on just 16 shots. Czata is a second-round pick (2025) of the Lightning and signed his entry-level deal in July after a 55-point effort over 68 regular-season games in 2024-25. Despite his recent scoring success, he's viewed as more of a checking-line option if he makes the NHL.