Czata scored a goal and added an assist in OHL Niagara's 5-4 overtime win over Barrie on Saturday.

Czata hadn't posted a multi-point effort since Dec. 11, and he had gone scoreless in the previous three contests before Saturday. The forward is up to 16 goals and 10 assists through 33 appearances for the IceDogs this season. A 2025 second-round pick of the Lightning, Czata's offense hasn't reached another level this year, which is mildly discouraging for his long-term potential.