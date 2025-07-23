Czata signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning on Wednesday.

Czata was selected by the Lightning in the second round of the 2025 NHL Draft, and he was able to come to terms with the organization just under a month later. He made 68 regular-season appearances with OHL Niagara last year and racked up 21 goals and 34 assists. The 18-year-old will likely require more time to develop before he's in the mix to make his NHL debut.