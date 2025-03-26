Moser recorded an assist in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

Moser helped out on an Anthony Cirelli goal in the first period, the third of four tallies in a span of 3:47 by the Lightning. The 25-year-old Moser has just two helpers over 16 contests since he returned from a lower-body injury in February. His first season with the Lightning has seen him handle more defensive duties than he had with the Coyotes over the previous three campaigns. The Swiss blueliner is at 12 points, 43 shots on net, 56 blocked shots, 31 hits and a plus-15 rating across 43 appearances.