Moser notched an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Moser had been held off the scoresheet in nine straight games entering Thursday. He ended the drought with the secondary helper on Cam Atkinson's third-period tally. The 25-year-old Moser plays in a top-four role, though his ice time has been a little limited lately -- he's exceeded 20 minutes in just three of 10 contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's at just 11 points, 37 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 28 hits and a plus-12 rating across 37 outings this season.