Moser scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Moser has scored in back-to-back games and has four points over his last three contests. The 25-year-old defenseman is once again poised for extra even-strength minutes in the absence of Victor Hedman (elbow). Moser is at 11 points, 43 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 22 hits and a plus-20 rating over 31 appearances. He may see a slight uptick in offense, but he's tracking to finish in the 20-25 point range this season.