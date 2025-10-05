Moser has a hearing scheduled for his role in the altercation during Saturday's preseason game against the Panthers, according to the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Saturday's preseason game against the Panthers ended with 312 penalty minutes and 16 players ejected, with Moser among them. The infraction being looked at for the 25-year-old was a boarding penalty on Jesper Boqvist for which the defenseman was ejected. Any suspension would hold out Moser, expected to play a top-four role with the Lightning this season, out for the start of the season.