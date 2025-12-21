Finley scored a goal on two shots, added four PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Finley spent a week in the AHL on a conditioning loan, and he scored upon his return to the lineup. The 23-year-old has mainly filled a fourth-line role when in action this season, and he's not a full-time option for the Lightning. He's produced two goals, one assist, 10 shots on net, 19 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 12 appearances. Finley could have a chance to play more regularly while Brandon Hagel (upper body) is out, but Curtis Douglas and Jakob Pelletier are also in the mix for minutes.