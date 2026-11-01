Guentzel scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators.

Guentzel is on a four-game, five-point scoring streak that includes four goals. He has 18 shots in that span, a marked increase from the 20 in his first nine games. Guentzel's line mate, Nikita Kucherov, has requested a trade. His value isn't tied to Kuch, but Guentzel does benefit from playing with the reigning Hart trophy winner. His fantasy value post-trade will drop, as there's no way to get back the kind of talent that's leaving in any deal.