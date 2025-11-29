Guentzel had a goal and a power-play assist in a 6-3 win over the Red Wings on Friday.

Guentzel tipped a point shot at 12:37 of the third period to push the Bolts up 5-3. He has four points (one goal, three assists) in his last two games and 16 points, including nine goals, in 13 games in November. Overall, Guentzel has 13 goals, 13 assists and 66 shots in 24 games this season.