Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Four points in last two games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guentzel had a goal and a power-play assist in a 6-3 win over the Red Wings on Friday.
Guentzel tipped a point shot at 12:37 of the third period to push the Bolts up 5-3. He has four points (one goal, three assists) in his last two games and 16 points, including nine goals, in 13 games in November. Overall, Guentzel has 13 goals, 13 assists and 66 shots in 24 games this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Scores game-winning goal•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Tallies hat trick Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Finds twine in loss Sunday•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Nets shorthanded goal•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Three points in last two games•