Guentzel scored a shorthanded goal on five shots in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers.

Guentzel has topped 21 minutes of ice time in three straight games, logging two goals and two helpers in that span. The 31-year-old winger will be leaned on heavily for offense while the Lightning are missing a handful of regulars due to injuries. Guentzel is up to seven goals, 16 points (four on the power play, one shorthanded), 46 shots on net and a minus-1 rating across 16 outings this season.