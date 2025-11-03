Guentzel scored a goal on his lone shot on target, added an assist and had a plus-1 rating during his 14:56 of ice time in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.

It's now three straight games for Guentzel with just a single shot on goal, but he made his one shot count during Sunday's victory. The 31-year-old sniper buried his fifth goal of the season, the game-winning goal, to bring his point total up to 12 through 12 games on the season. The lack of shot volume isn't a concern yet; the winger still is averaging over three shots on goal per game despite the recent dry spell.