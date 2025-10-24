Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Seven points in seven games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guentzel scored a goal in a 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Thursday.
He tied the game 1-1 early in the second period when he redirected Ryan McDonagh's slapper from the point. It was Guentzel's second goal and seventh point of the season (seven games; 23 shots).
