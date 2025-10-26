Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Three-game, four-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guentzel put up two goals Saturday in a 4-3 win over Anaheim.
Guentzel gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at the 9:10 mark of the first period, following his own shot from the right circle and stuffing it home. His second deflected off his skate at the midway point of the second to push the Bolts up 2-1. Guentzel is on a three-game, four-point streak with three goals and one helper. Overall, he sits first in team scoring with four goals and five points through eight games.
