Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Three points in last two games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guentzel had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over the Capitals on Saturday.
Guentzel's power-play goal late in the first period put the Bolts up 2-1. Victor Hedman's slap shot from the point deflected off his knee and past Logan Thompson. Guentzel has three points in his last two games and five (two goals, three assists) in his last four contests. Overall, Guentzel has 15 points, including six goals, and 41 shots in 15 games.
More News
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Records two points in win•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Extends point streak to four•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Three-game, four-point streak•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Seven points in seven games•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Nets first goal of season•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Four assists in first three games•