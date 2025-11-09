Guentzel had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over the Capitals on Saturday.

Guentzel's power-play goal late in the first period put the Bolts up 2-1. Victor Hedman's slap shot from the point deflected off his knee and past Logan Thompson. Guentzel has three points in his last two games and five (two goals, three assists) in his last four contests. Overall, Guentzel has 15 points, including six goals, and 41 shots in 15 games.