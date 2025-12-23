Guentzel collected two power-play assists in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

The veteran winger had a hand in tallies by Darren Raddysh in the first period and Oliver Bjorkstrand in the third. Guentzel has three multi-point performances in the last six games, and since the beginning of November he's delivered an impressive 13 goals and 28 points in 25 contests.