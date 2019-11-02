Lightning's Luke Witkowski: Designated for waivers
Witkowski was placed on waivers by the Lightning on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
By waiving Witkowski, Tampa Bay is clearing the way for Victor Hedman (lower body) and Patrick Maroon (upper body) to come off injured reserve ahead of the team's trip to Sweden for Global Series clashes with Buffalo. In his previous five outings, the 29-year-old Witkowski notched one assist, three shots and 19 hits while averaging just 9:11 of ice time. Assuming he clears, Witkowski will link up with AHL Syracuse, but he should be atop the list of potential call-ups if needed.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.