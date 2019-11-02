Witkowski was placed on waivers by the Lightning on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

By waiving Witkowski, Tampa Bay is clearing the way for Victor Hedman (lower body) and Patrick Maroon (upper body) to come off injured reserve ahead of the team's trip to Sweden for Global Series clashes with Buffalo. In his previous five outings, the 29-year-old Witkowski notched one assist, three shots and 19 hits while averaging just 9:11 of ice time. Assuming he clears, Witkowski will link up with AHL Syracuse, but he should be atop the list of potential call-ups if needed.