Groshev scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Syracuse's 5-0 win over Bridgeport on Wednesday.

Groshev had gone four games without a point and 14 contests without a multi-point effort. The defenseman is now at one goal and 11 points, along with a plus-9 rating, over 25 appearances this season. He's also received a couple of call-ups to the Lightning amid the parent club's ongoing injury concerns on the blue line, but he has yet to make his NHL debut.