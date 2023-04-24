Eyssimont (upper body) will not play Monday against Toronto, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Eyssimont has missed three games since logging 5:13 of ice time during Game 1. There's been little update on his return timeline, so he can be considered out indefinitely until more information is available.
