The Lightning activated Paul (upper body) from injured reserve Thursday, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Paul will get his first start of the season, as he underwent surgery at the beginning of training camp. The 30-year-old will see time as a top-six forward, playing alongside Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point against Edmonton on Thursday. The Lightning placed Victor Hedman (undisclosed) on injured reserve in a corresponding move.