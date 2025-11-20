Paul (upper body) is expected to make his season debut versus the Oilers on Thursday, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Paul was on the top line at morning skate, alongside Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point. Point underwent surgery at the start of training camp and was expected to be out until early November, so his return was delayed by a couple of weeks. Paul had 22 goals, 19 assists, 141 shots on goal and 66 hits over 76 regular-season games last season. He should see time on the second power play against Edmonton. Paul needs to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's tilt.