Lightning's Nick Paul: First goal in six games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Paul scored a goal Thursday in an 8-4 win over the Devils.
Paul put the Bolts up 1-0 with a snap shot from the left hashmarks at 2:57 of the first period. It was his first goal in six games. Paul is hopping the boards as Tampa's 4C, but his value goes up because of his job on PP2. Overall, he has three goals, four assists and 20 shots in 12 games this season.
