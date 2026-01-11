default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Paul scored a goal in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Flyers.

Paul jammed in a rebound in the second that stood as the winner. He has three points, including two goals, and seven shots, six hits and four PIM in his last six contests. Paul has five goals, six assists and 36 shots in 24 games this season. He will be hard pressed to deliver a third-straight 20-goal season.

More News