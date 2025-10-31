Paul (upper body) will accompany the team on their upcoming three-game road trip, but will not play, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports Friday.

Head coach Jon Cooper said Friday that Paul will become day-to-day once the Lightning return from their road trip. The Lightning return Nov. 8 and play the Capitals, the first time that Paul could return to action. He had 22 goals and 19 helpers across 76 regular-season games last season.