Paul signed a seven-year, $22.05 million contract extension with the Lightning on Friday.

Paul spent most of the 2021-22 campaign with the Senators, picking up 11 goals and 18 points through 59 contests before joining Tampa Bay at the tradeline, after which he racked up 14 points through 21 regular-season games before adding five goals and nine points through 23 postseason appearances. The 27-year-old winger should continue to provide respectable offensive numbers while skating in a middle-six role with the Lightning for the foreseeable future.