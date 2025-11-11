Paul (upper body) is still slightly more than day-to-day according to head coach Jon Cooper, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports Tuesday.

Paul was on the ice with his teammates for Tuesday's practice session, so it appears he is at least trending in the right direction. With injuries piling up for the Bolts, they could certainly use Paul's offensive upside. Considering the team has a back-to-back coming up, it seems more likely Paul will target a return versus the Devils on Nov. 18, though no official date for his return has been announced.