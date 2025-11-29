default-cbs-image
Paul scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

It was a bit of an easy gimme -- Paul was camped out in the slot, and Nikita Kucherov, who was below the goal line on the right side, found his tape and all Paul needed to do was redirect it in. The big forward is on a three-game, three-point scoring streak (one goal, two assists, six shots).

