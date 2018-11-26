Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Closing in on return
Palat (lower body) is doing well in his recovery but must regain his conditioning, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Palat has missed 15 games with a lower-body injury but seems to be inching closer to a return to action considering the increase in his activity level over the past few days. Meanwhile, Tampa hasn't really missed a beat since the 27-year-old went down, going 10-5-0 in the 15 contests that Palat has sat for. That said, the Czech-born winger will certainly be a welcomed boost when he does return.
