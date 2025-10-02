Copley was picked up off waivers by the Lightning from the Kings on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The decision to add Copley to the Bolts' roster is an interesting one considering Andrei Vasilevskiy has been dealing with an undisclosed injury during training camp -- though he is reportedly nearing a return to action. The team already has Jonas Johansson in the fold to serve as the No. 2 option but it seems the club may not have full confidence in his abilities. As for Copley, the likely won't be the last time he's placed on waivers this season. If he stays with Tampa for the whole year, Copley figures to see around 20 regular-season appearances behind the workhorse Vasilevskiy.